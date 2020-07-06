Ellevest Inc. Has $987,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 61.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 696 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 34 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Spence Asset Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $30.50 on Monday, hitting $1,500.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,213,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,216. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,419.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1,354.48. The firm has a market cap of $1,026.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,610.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,536.87.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.