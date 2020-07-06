Ellevest Inc. Has $406,000 Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 42.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,201 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 614,605 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $121,452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,852,259 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $563,635,000 after acquiring an additional 55,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,203,176 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $237,763,000 after acquiring an additional 34,258 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.82.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $3.73 on Monday, hitting $187.25. The stock had a trading volume of 92,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,664,248. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The firm has a market cap of $137.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.15.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

