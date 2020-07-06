Ellevest Inc. Has $2.52 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 914 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.5% of Ellevest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,200.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,550.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,681.96.

Amazon.com stock traded up $117.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3,008.01. The stock had a trading volume of 300,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,319,635. The company has a market capitalization of $1,441.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.87, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,556.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,145.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,955.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

