Ellevest Inc. Buys 43 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,102 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.3% of Ellevest Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Post Investment Office LP boosted its position in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 4.2% in the first quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 999 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $263.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Apple from $285.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $295.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.64.

AAPL stock traded up $9.75 on Monday, reaching $373.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,280,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,116,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $1,626.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.11. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.58 and a 12-month high of $372.38.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,690 shares of company stock worth $14,836,116. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.