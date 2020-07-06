Elastos Price Reaches $1.49 on Major Exchanges (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. During the last seven days, Elastos has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $27.51 million and $702,989.00 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elastos coin can now be bought for about $1.49 or 0.00016079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, BCEX, Bit-Z and LBank.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $186.87 or 0.02011779 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00169723 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00052326 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000191 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00110212 BTC.

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos launched on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 36,133,629 coins and its circulating supply is 18,417,952 coins. The official website for Elastos is www.elastos.org . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Elastos Coin Trading

Elastos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, LBank, CoinEgg, BCEX, Kucoin and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

