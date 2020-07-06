Echelon Wealth Partners Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL)

Echelon Wealth Partners restated their hold rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) in a research note published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

LMNL opened at $16.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $392.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter. Liminal BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 135.51% and a negative net margin of 1,262.07%.

Liminal BioSciences Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with two drug discovery platforms that focuses on unmet medical needs. It operates through three segments: Small Molecule Therapeutics, Plasma Derived Therapeutics, and Bioseparations. The Small Molecule Therapeutics segment's lead product candidate is PBI-4050, which targets unmet medical needs, such as the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, Alström syndrome, and other fibrotic indications.

