Earneo (SNPC) Market Capitalization Tops $2.34 Million

Earneo (CURRENCY:SNPC) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One Earneo token can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Earneo has traded 38.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Earneo has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and approximately $43,119.00 worth of Earneo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Earneo alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004893 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00097471 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00341616 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00012403 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000518 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00016168 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00012040 BTC.

Earneo Profile

Earneo (SNPC) is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2018. Earneo’s total supply is 678,333,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,639,448 tokens. Earneo’s official Twitter account is @Snapparazzi1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Earneo’s official website is www.earneo.io . Earneo’s official message board is medium.com/@Snapparazzi1

Earneo Token Trading

Earneo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Earneo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Earneo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Earneo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Earneo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Earneo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.