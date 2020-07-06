Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises stock opened at $45.29 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.10.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile
