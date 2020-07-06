Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises stock opened at $45.29 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.10.

Get Domino's Pizza Enterprises alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand and network in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Luxembourg, and Germany, as well as franchises retail pizza stores. It operates a network of approximately 2,400 stores.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.