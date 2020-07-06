Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Short Interest Update

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,560,000 shares, a growth of 56.7% from the June 15th total of 9,930,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.40. 740,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,980,229. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average of $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 0.97. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $10.21.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $442.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.46 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 8.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $8.00 to $2.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.30.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHC. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

