Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Short Interest Update

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,560,000 shares, a growth of 56.7% from the June 15th total of 9,930,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.
Diversified Healthcare Trust stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.40. 740,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,980,229. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average of $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 0.97. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $10.21.
Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $442.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.46 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 8.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHC. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile
Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.
