Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) Short Interest Down 23.0% in June

Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the June 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Discovery Inc Series B stock traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.78. 997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,832. Discovery Inc Series B has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $103.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.18 and a 200 day moving average of $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter. Discovery Inc Series B had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 18.54%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DISCB. ValuEngine downgraded Discovery Inc Series B from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Discovery Inc Series B from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

