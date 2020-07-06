Dinero (DIN) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

Dinero (CURRENCY:DIN) traded down 19% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One Dinero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange. Over the last seven days, Dinero has traded down 20.6% against the dollar. Dinero has a total market capitalization of $916.13 and approximately $15.00 worth of Dinero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Xaya (CHI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000200 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traid (TRAID) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dinero Profile

Dinero (DIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Dinero’s total supply is 10,947,934 coins and its circulating supply is 8,947,929 coins. Dinero’s official website is dinerocoin.org. Dinero’s official Twitter account is @dinerocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dinero’s official message board is dinerocoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Dinero is /r/Dinerocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dinero

Dinero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dinero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dinero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

