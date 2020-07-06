Digirad Co. (NASDAQ:DRAD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Digirad Co. (NASDAQ:DRAD) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 308,200 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the June 15th total of 256,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 354,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 17.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Digirad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

DRAD traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $2.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,221. Digirad has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $8.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.03.

Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.24. Digirad had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $28.86 million during the quarter.

In related news, CFO David J. Noble purchased 20,000 shares of Digirad stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $44,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,562 shares in the company, valued at $115,498.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mitchell I. Quain purchased 22,000 shares of Digirad stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,150.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,560. Corporate insiders own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Digirad Company Profile

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Diagnostic Services, Mobile Healthcare, and Diagnostic Imaging. The Diagnostic Services segment provides nuclear and ultrasound imaging services to physicians who perform nuclear imaging, echocardiography, vascular or general ultrasound tests, imaging systems, radiopharmaceuticals, and licensing services.

