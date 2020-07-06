Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lufthansa German Airlines operates as an autonomous unit within the Lufthansa Group. It maintains its own stations, handling check-in, ticket sales and other services at all the major international airports. Lufthansa is a founding member of the Star Alliance, the world’s first multilateral airline grouping. “

DLAKY has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Societe Generale cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Deutsche Lufthansa presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $18.75.

Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 78.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

