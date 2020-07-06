Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) a €22.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €22.00 ($24.72) price objective on Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JEN. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($32.58) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($31.46) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($25.84) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. HSBC set a €17.00 ($19.10) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Independent Research set a €23.50 ($26.40) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €23.93 ($26.89).

Shares of JEN stock opened at €23.08 ($25.93) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €21.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is €21.46. Jenoptik has a 1 year low of €12.99 ($14.60) and a 1 year high of €29.55 ($33.20).

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

