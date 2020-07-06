Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Grenke (ETR:GLJ) a €70.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €70.00 ($78.65) price target on Grenke (ETR:GLJ) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GLJ. Bankhaus Lampe set a €56.00 ($62.92) price target on Grenke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($53.93) target price on shares of Grenke and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. HSBC set a €75.00 ($84.27) price target on shares of Grenke and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($67.42) price objective on shares of Grenke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($111.24) price objective on shares of Grenke and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €72.71 ($81.70).

Grenke stock opened at €68.25 ($76.69) on Friday. Grenke has a 52 week low of €40.50 ($45.51) and a 52 week high of €104.40 ($117.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 382.80, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion and a PE ratio of 25.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €70.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is €76.34.

Grenke AG engages in the leasing, banking, and factoring businesses in Germany and internationally. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, insurance, service, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, and telecommunication and copier equipment, as well as other IT products.

