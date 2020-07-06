Delphy Hits Market Cap of $702,806.72 (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. In the last week, Delphy has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. Delphy has a market cap of $702,806.72 and $1,011.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Delphy token can currently be purchased for $0.0113 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00045321 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $478.04 or 0.05146340 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002730 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00018561 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00054701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00031696 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Delphy Profile

DPY is a token. It was first traded on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Delphy

Delphy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

