DAEX (DAX) One Day Volume Tops $2,313.00

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 6th. One DAEX token can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax and LBank. DAEX has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $2,313.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DAEX has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DAEX

DAEX (CRYPTO:DAX) is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

DAEX Token Trading

DAEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

