Critical Analysis: The Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) versus Encana (OTCMKTS:ECA)

The Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) and Encana (NYSE:ECA) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get The Hong Kong and China Gas alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for The Hong Kong and China Gas and Encana, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Hong Kong and China Gas 1 0 0 0 1.00 Encana 3 7 4 0 2.07

Encana has a consensus target price of $5.87, suggesting a potential downside of 41.58%. Given Encana’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Encana is more favorable than The Hong Kong and China Gas.

Risk and Volatility

The Hong Kong and China Gas has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Encana has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Hong Kong and China Gas and Encana’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hong Kong and China Gas $5.19 billion 5.21 $889.05 million N/A N/A Encana $5.94 billion 2.20 $1.07 billion $0.86 11.69

Encana has higher revenue and earnings than The Hong Kong and China Gas.

Profitability

This table compares The Hong Kong and China Gas and Encana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hong Kong and China Gas N/A N/A N/A Encana 16.84% 10.12% 4.77%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of The Hong Kong and China Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.5% of Encana shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Encana shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

The Hong Kong and China Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Encana pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Encana pays out 9.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Encana has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Encana beats The Hong Kong and China Gas on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Hong Kong and China Gas

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and Aviation fuel facilities. The company operates a pipeline network of 3,600 km gas pipes severing approximately 1.9 million customers. It also provides network connectivity, and data center and cloud computing services; and engages in the software development, solution implementation, and systems integration activities. In addition, the company offers consultancy and engineering contractor services, including utilities installation, infrastructure construction, and civil and building services engineering for public and private projects; and designs and manufactures gas meters and metering systems. Further, it is involved in water production and distribution, wastewater treatment, industrial wastewater treatment, water reuse, network construction, and purified water businesses serving 1.2 million customers through a pipeline network of approximately 7,000 km. Additionally, the company manufactures polyethylene piping and fittings; and engages in the customers center, café, restaurant, retail sale, automatic meter reading system development, laboratory testing, payment gateway and related, project management, landfill gas project, financing, logistics, oil, research and development, property development, and securities investment activities. The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in North Point, Hong Kong.

About Encana

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada. The company also owns interests in assets consisting of the Eagle Ford in south Texas and Permian in west Texas. It primarily markets its products to refiners, local distributing companies, energy marketing companies, and electronic exchanges. The company was founded in 1971 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for The Hong Kong and China Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hong Kong and China Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.