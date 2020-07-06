CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Short Interest Down 22.1% in June

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,800 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the June 15th total of 122,900 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in CRA International by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in CRA International by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CRA International in the first quarter worth $1,012,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CRA International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CRA International in the first quarter worth $2,451,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRAI stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. CRA International has a twelve month low of $21.96 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.07 million, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.46.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $126.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.20 million. CRA International had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 13.80%. CRA International’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CRA International will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. CRA International’s payout ratio is 30.56%.

CRAI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CRA International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of CRA International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of CRA International in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. CRA International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

