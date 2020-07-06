Covesting Price Tops $0.22 on Major Exchanges (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 6th. During the last seven days, Covesting has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. One Covesting token can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00002352 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, YoBit and IDEX. Covesting has a total market capitalization of $3.92 million and $5,408.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $187.94 or 0.02028188 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00170225 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00052534 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000191 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00110222 BTC.

Covesting launched on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . Covesting’s official website is covesting.io . Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/@Covesting . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Covesting can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

