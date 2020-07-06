Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) Short Interest Down 44.1% in June

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 237,900 shares, a drop of 44.1% from the June 15th total of 425,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 602,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 120.2% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 24,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 13,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the fourth quarter worth $112,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial lowered Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Shares of NYSE:VLRS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,011. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.58. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $333.00 million for the quarter. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV had a return on equity of 82.24% and a net margin of 2.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 77 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 8 Airbus A319s, 55 A320s, and 14 A321s. It operates approximately 394 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 26 cities in the United States and Central America.

