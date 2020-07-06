Comparing Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) and BKF Capital Group (NASDAQ:BKFG)

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) and BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Monroe Capital and BKF Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monroe Capital -37.41% 11.94% 4.36% BKF Capital Group N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Monroe Capital and BKF Capital Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monroe Capital $68.19 million 1.98 $19.21 million $1.42 4.66 BKF Capital Group N/A N/A -$110,000.00 N/A N/A

Monroe Capital has higher revenue and earnings than BKF Capital Group.

Volatility & Risk

Monroe Capital has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BKF Capital Group has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Monroe Capital and BKF Capital Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monroe Capital 0 2 1 0 2.33 BKF Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Monroe Capital presently has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 28.40%. Given Monroe Capital’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Monroe Capital is more favorable than BKF Capital Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.6% of Monroe Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of BKF Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Monroe Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of BKF Capital Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Monroe Capital beats BKF Capital Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate. It focuses to invest in the United States and Canada. The fund focuses on companies with a maximum of $25 million in EBITDA per year.

BKF Capital Group Company Profile

BKF Capital Group, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to operate as a merchant bank providing capital to companies primarily in the form of share ownership, as well as advisory services on corporate matters to the firms in which the company invests, including mergers and acquisitions, investment banking, and general operations and financial management. The company was founded in 1907 and is based in Westlake Village, California.

