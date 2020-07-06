Comparing Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) & Nielsen (NASDAQ:NLSN)

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) and Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Cass Information Systems has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nielsen has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Cass Information Systems and Nielsen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cass Information Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Nielsen 1 1 5 0 2.57

Nielsen has a consensus price target of $18.57, indicating a potential upside of 26.16%. Given Nielsen’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nielsen is more favorable than Cass Information Systems.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cass Information Systems and Nielsen’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cass Information Systems $157.24 million 3.50 $30.40 million N/A N/A Nielsen $6.50 billion 0.81 -$415.00 million $1.69 8.71

Cass Information Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nielsen.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.9% of Cass Information Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.0% of Nielsen shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Cass Information Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Nielsen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Cass Information Systems pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Nielsen pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Nielsen pays out 14.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cass Information Systems has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years and Nielsen has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Cass Information Systems is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cass Information Systems and Nielsen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cass Information Systems 18.97% 12.25% 1.70% Nielsen -7.33% 23.01% 3.92%

Summary

Cass Information Systems beats Nielsen on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc. provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information. It also processes and pays energy invoices, including electricity, gas, waste, and other facility related expenses; and provides telecommunications expense management solutions comprising bill processing, audit, and payment services for telephone, data line, wireless, and communication equipment expenses. In addition, the company, through its banking subsidiary, Cass Commercial Bank, provides a range of commercial banking products and services, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial and commercial real estate loans; and other cash management services to privately-owned businesses and faith-related ministries. Further, it provides B2B payment platform for clients that require an agile fintech partner. It operates through its banking facility near downtown St. Louis, Missouri; operating branch in the Bridgeton, Missouri; and additional leased facilities in Fenton, Missouri, Santa Ana, California, and Colorado Springs, Colorado. The company was formerly known as Cass Commercial Corporation and changed its name to Cass Information Systems, Inc. in January 2001. Cass Information Systems, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry. This segment offers data on retail measurement services, such as market share, competitive sales volumes, and insights into activities, such as distribution, pricing, merchandising, and promotion; consumer panel measurement, which offers insight into shopper behavior comprising trial and repeat purchase for new products, brand or retailer loyalty, and customer segmentation; and consumer intelligence and analytical services that help clients in taking business decisions in product development and marketing cycles. The Watch segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to the media and advertising industries covering television, radio, print, online, digital, mobile viewing, and listening platforms. This segment offers television audience measurement services; audio audience measurement services; digital audience measurement services, such as digital media and market research, audience analytics, and social media measurement; mobile measurement services comprising measurement and consumer research for telecom and media companies; and total audience measurement services. Nielsen Holdings plc provides media and marketing information, analytics, and manufacturer and retailer expertise about what and where consumers buy, read, watch, and listen. The company was formerly known as Nielsen N.V. and changed its name to Nielsen Holdings plc in August 2015. Nielsen Holdings plc was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

