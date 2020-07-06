Comparing Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) & MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT)

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) and MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Anaplan and MiX Telematics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anaplan -40.32% -48.56% -22.76% MiX Telematics 7.00% 12.76% 8.91%

Anaplan has a beta of 2, meaning that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MiX Telematics has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Anaplan and MiX Telematics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anaplan 0 6 13 0 2.68 MiX Telematics 0 1 2 0 2.67

Anaplan currently has a consensus price target of $54.05, suggesting a potential upside of 12.59%. MiX Telematics has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 111.43%. Given MiX Telematics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MiX Telematics is more favorable than Anaplan.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Anaplan and MiX Telematics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anaplan $348.02 million 18.89 -$149.22 million ($1.06) -45.29 MiX Telematics $145.65 million 1.36 $9.83 million $0.69 12.68

MiX Telematics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Anaplan. Anaplan is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MiX Telematics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.1% of Anaplan shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.9% of MiX Telematics shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Anaplan shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles. It also provides consumer solutions, including Matrix that provides vehicle tracking, telematics, and personal safety services; and Beame, a wireless device, which offers mobile asset tracking and recovery services. In addition, the company provides value added services comprising driver communication, collision prevention and reduction, satellite communication, driver identification, trailer tracking, field services management, driver engagement, fuel security, outsourced control room, and driver management solutions, as well as voice kits and keypads, and in-vehicle camera. MiX Telematics Limited has operations in Africa, the Americas, the Middle East, Australasia, Europe, and Brazil. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Midrand, South Africa.

