COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) will report ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for COLLPLANT HOLDI/S’s earnings. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S reported earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that COLLPLANT HOLDI/S will report full year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for COLLPLANT HOLDI/S.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLGN traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.90. 4,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,643. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.08.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in COLLPLANT HOLDI/S stock. Investment Management of Virginia LLC purchased a new stake in COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 158,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC owned 2.79% of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, dermal fillers for aesthetics, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe.

