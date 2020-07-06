COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Amatil limited’s principal activity is the manufacture, distribution and marketing of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages which include carbonated and non carbonated drinks which include mineral and bottled waters, ready-to-drink coffee and tea, juices/nectar, sport drinks, fruit still drinks, energy drinks, other ready-to-drink beverages and flavoured milk drinks. Major brands include Coca-Cola, diet Coke, Coca-Cola Light, Fanta, Sprite, Lift, Lift Plus, POWERaDE, Mount Franklin, Fruitopia, pump, L&P, Deep Spring, Schweppes, Qoo, Kin Cider, and Nescafe. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of CCLAY opened at $6.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average is $6.71. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $8.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.49.

About COCA COLA AMATI/ADR

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits, as well as ready-to-eat fruit and vegetable snacks and products.

