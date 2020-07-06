CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNSP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNSP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 144,900 shares, a growth of 45.6% from the June 15th total of 99,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of CNSP traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.14. 954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,207. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $5.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average of $3.25.

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of primary and metastatic brain, and central nervous system tumors. Its lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma.

