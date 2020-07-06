Clearone Inc (NASDAQ:CLRO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Clearone Inc (NASDAQ:CLRO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 45.3% from the June 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Clearone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

Get Clearone alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CLRO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.08. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,664. The company has a market capitalization of $34.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.85. Clearone has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $3.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.88.

Clearone (NASDAQ:CLRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Clearone had a negative net margin of 32.31% and a negative return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $5.73 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Zeynep Hakimoglu bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $38,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,625,353.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 48,115 shares of company stock worth $94,636. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

About Clearone

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, streaming, and digital signage solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers various professional audio communication products, including professional conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; and professional microphones for use in various applications.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Clearone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.