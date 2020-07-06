Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the June 15th total of 3,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CZWI shares. TheStreet cut Citizens Community Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CZWI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 10,328 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 28.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 15.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CZWI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.07. The company had a trading volume of 314 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,373. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average is $9.17.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $16.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

