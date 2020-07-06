Citadel (CTL) Trading 15.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded down 15.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 6th. Citadel has a market capitalization of $14,293.79 and approximately $1.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Citadel has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. One Citadel coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io.

Citadel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Citadel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Citadel using one of the exchanges listed above.

