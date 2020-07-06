Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Upgraded at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cineplex (TSE:CGX) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has C$9.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$8.00. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cineplex’s FY2020 earnings at ($5.12) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$9.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$34.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$21.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$12.64.

TSE CGX opened at C$8.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60. Cineplex has a 52 week low of C$6.30 and a 52 week high of C$34.39.

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

