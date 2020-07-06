Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) Short Interest Down 23.0% in June

Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the June 15th total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 357,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 9.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Cimpress from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Cimpress has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPR traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $74.50. 5,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.24. Cimpress has a fifty-two week low of $40.80 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.74.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $597.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.00 million. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 115.23% and a net margin of 5.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cimpress will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cimpress by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,291,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,729,000 after buying an additional 320,248 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Cimpress by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,280,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,099,000 after buying an additional 17,364 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cimpress by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 324,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cimpress during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,860,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Cimpress by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 201,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,287,000 after purchasing an additional 98,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

