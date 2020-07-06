Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) Short Interest Down 23.0% in June

Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the June 15th total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 357,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 9.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Cimpress from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Cimpress has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:CMPR traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $74.50. 5,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.24. Cimpress has a fifty-two week low of $40.80 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.74.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cimpress by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,291,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,729,000 after buying an additional 320,248 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Cimpress by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,280,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,099,000 after buying an additional 17,364 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cimpress by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 324,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cimpress during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,860,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Cimpress by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 201,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,287,000 after purchasing an additional 98,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.
About Cimpress
Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.
