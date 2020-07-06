Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Cut to Hold at Danske

Danske downgraded shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Monday, June 15th.

Shares of CHYHY stock opened at $25.87 on Friday. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 12-month low of $15.37 and a 12-month high of $26.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.43 and a 200-day moving average of $20.57.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops and sells natural solutions for food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in three segments: Food Cultures & Enzymes, Health & Nutrition, and Natural Colors.

