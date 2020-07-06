carVertical Trading Up 27.2% Over Last Week (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One carVertical token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. In the last week, carVertical has traded up 27.2% against the dollar. carVertical has a market cap of $2.20 million and approximately $1,241.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get carVertical alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.87 or 0.02011779 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00169723 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00052326 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000191 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00110212 BTC.

carVertical Token Profile

carVertical launched on December 10th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com

carVertical Token Trading

carVertical can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire carVertical should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for carVertical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for carVertical and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.