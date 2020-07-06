Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Purchases 172 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,101 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.5% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 64.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Amazon.com stock traded up $122.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3,012.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,264,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,319,635. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,556.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,145.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,955.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,441.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08.
In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,681.96.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
