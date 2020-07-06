Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Purchases 172 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,101 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.5% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 64.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com stock traded up $122.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3,012.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,264,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,319,635. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,556.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,145.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,955.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,441.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,681.96.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.