Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Acquires 300 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for approximately 2.2% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $17,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 35,452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Stryker by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 342,121 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $71,829,000 after buying an additional 23,591 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 110.2% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 473,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $78,900,000 after purchasing an additional 248,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 8.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. 71.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $230.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.23.

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 7,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.23, for a total transaction of $1,410,385.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,699,809.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total transaction of $1,917,419.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,302.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,670 shares of company stock worth $5,775,251. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYK stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $183.68. The company had a trading volume of 21,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,144. The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.75 and its 200 day moving average is $192.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $226.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.