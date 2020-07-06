Callisto Network Market Cap Hits $1.44 Million (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 6th. Over the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Callisto Network has a market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $29,146.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, OOOBTC, BiteBTC and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $238.34 or 0.02569474 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00063385 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,594,874,349 coins and its circulating supply is 2,556,638,689 coins. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

Callisto Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, OOOBTC, BiteBTC and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

