Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) Short Interest Down 25.3% in June

Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 153,900 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the June 15th total of 205,900 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of CSTE traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,049. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average is $11.71. Caesarstone has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $17.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $400.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $126.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.02 million. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 2.93%. Research analysts forecast that Caesarstone will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSTE shares. ValuEngine upgraded Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Caesarstone from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Caesarstone from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Caesarstone by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 489,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Caesarstone by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 48,011 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Caesarstone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Caesarstone by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Caesarstone by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.49% of the company’s stock.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

