Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) will report sales of $1.48 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Caci International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.46 billion. Caci International reported sales of $1.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Caci International will report full year sales of $5.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.68 billion to $5.73 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $6.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Caci International.

Get Caci International alerts:

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.08). Caci International had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Caci International’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on CACI. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Caci International from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Caci International from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Caci International from $235.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised Caci International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.29.

NYSE:CACI traded down $8.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $211.03. 10,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,472. Caci International has a one year low of $156.15 and a one year high of $288.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $239.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

In other news, Director James L. Pavitt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.94, for a total transaction of $128,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,188.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.75, for a total transaction of $75,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,985 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,973.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,108 shares of company stock worth $1,601,932. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caci International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Caci International in the first quarter worth $340,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caci International by 5,693.5% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 110,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,402,000 after purchasing an additional 108,917 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Caci International by 400.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,243 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,310,000 after purchasing an additional 74,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Caci International by 20.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,104,000 after purchasing an additional 15,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Caci International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caci International (CACI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caci International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caci International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.