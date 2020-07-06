Brokerages Set Evelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVLO) PT at $9.81

Evelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVLO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.81.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EVLO shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Chardan Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Evelo Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship acquired 4,666,666 shares of Evelo Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $17,499,997.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,601,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Evelo Biosciences by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,192,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 29,460 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Evelo Biosciences by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 19,084 shares during the period. Mayo Clinic bought a new position in Evelo Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $1,969,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Evelo Biosciences by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 7,528 shares during the period. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVLO traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $4.53. 2,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.89. The company has a market cap of $162.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.54. Evelo Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $9.27.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815, which are in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, asthma, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and inflammatory bowel diseases.

Read More: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.