Brokerages Set Avianca Holdings SA (NYSE:AVH) Price Target at $0.75

Avianca Holdings SA (NYSE:AVH) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $0.75.

AVH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Avianca from $2.00 to $0.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Avian Securities cut Avianca from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Avianca from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup cut Avianca from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avianca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 25th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Avianca by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 81,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 26,744 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Avianca during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Avianca by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 75,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

AVH remained flat at $$0.88 during trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.49. Avianca has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $5.02.

Avianca Company Profile

Avianca Holdings SA, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Colombia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It also offers aircraft maintenance, crew training, and other airport services to other carriers, as well as travel and cargo related services to its customers.

