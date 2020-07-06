Brokerages Set Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) PT at $7.00

Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FUV shares. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Arcimoto from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Arcimoto in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Aegis began coverage on shares of Arcimoto in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Get Arcimoto alerts:

FUV traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.97. 279,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,500,823. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.03. The company has a market cap of $187.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.83. Arcimoto has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 million. Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 990.51% and a negative return on equity of 335.19%. On average, research analysts predict that Arcimoto will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 9,234 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcimoto in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arcimoto in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as WTP Inc and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011. Arcimoto, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.

Read More: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcimoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcimoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.