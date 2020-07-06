Brokerages Expect IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to Announce $1.14 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to announce $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.24. IDEXX Laboratories posted earnings per share of $1.43 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full year earnings of $4.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $5.01. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.81 to $6.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $626.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.87 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 264.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. TheStreet raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.17.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 13,600 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.07, for a total transaction of $3,890,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 810,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,850,294.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 13,396 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.66, for a total value of $3,840,097.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,925,262.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,182 shares of company stock worth $31,409,008. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,868,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,968,000 after acquiring an additional 443,250 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,801,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,805,000 after purchasing an additional 29,361 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,790,000 after purchasing an additional 26,141 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,563,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,683,000 after purchasing an additional 17,274 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 740.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,264,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,849 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDXX traded up $3.99 on Wednesday, reaching $338.75. The company had a trading volume of 9,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,341. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $339.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 67.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $309.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.59.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

