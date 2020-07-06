Brokerages Anticipate Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) to Announce $1.33 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) to report $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the highest is $1.52. Vulcan Materials posted earnings per share of $1.48 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full-year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.59. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $5.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $152.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura Securities raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.25.

Shares of NYSE:VMC traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.26. 28,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,447. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $361,982,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $145,404,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,394,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,655,000 after buying an additional 832,692 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,664,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $504,142,000 after buying an additional 567,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 39,003.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 553,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,839,000 after buying an additional 552,291 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

