Brokerages Anticipate Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) to Announce -$1.46 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.46) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Aptiv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.03). Aptiv posted earnings of $1.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 209.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $1.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $5.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aptiv.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.36. Aptiv had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $98.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.96.

Aptiv stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.58. The company had a trading volume of 52,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,944,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.69. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $99.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 2.26.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 20,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 4.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 102,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Aptiv in the first quarter worth $1,038,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Aptiv in the first quarter worth $1,573,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptiv (APTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.