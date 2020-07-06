Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 10,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Stearns Financial Services Group increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 7,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 28,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 5,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

BMY stock traded up $1.35 on Monday, reaching $60.49. The company had a trading volume of 366,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,132,832. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.52 and its 200 day moving average is $60.83. The company has a market cap of $133.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.44, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 9,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,983.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,940.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,382.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

