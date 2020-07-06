Blockport Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.05 Million (BPT)

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 6th. During the last week, Blockport has traded down 29.1% against the U.S. dollar. Blockport has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $39,064.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockport token can now be bought for about $0.0182 or 0.00000196 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $186.87 or 0.02011779 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00169723 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00052326 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000191 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00110212 BTC.

Blockport Token Profile

Blockport was first traded on December 8th, 2017. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,904,773 tokens. Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Blockport is blog.blockport.io . Blockport’s official website is www.blockport.io

Blockport Token Trading

Blockport can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

