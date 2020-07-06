Bezant Market Capitalization Tops $9.13 Million (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 6th. One Bezant token can currently be purchased for about $0.0110 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, Hotbit and Fatbtc. Bezant has a market capitalization of $9.13 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bezant has traded 33.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.87 or 0.02011779 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00169723 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00052326 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000191 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00110212 BTC.

About Bezant

Bezant launched on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,604,628 tokens. The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant . Bezant’s official website is bezant.io . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant

Bezant Token Trading

Bezant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox, Bilaxy, Fatbtc and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

