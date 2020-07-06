Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is a developer, manufacturer and distributer of ready-to-blend beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes. The Company primarily provides its products to restaurant chains in the fast food and fast casual dining sector. It offers portion controlled ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, and frappes, as well as for cocktails and mocktails. Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

BRFH opened at $0.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $53.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.52 and a beta of -0.28. Barfresh Food Group has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $0.55.

Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 million. Barfresh Food Group had a negative return on equity of 300.58% and a negative net margin of 82.95%. On average, analysts predict that Barfresh Food Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barfresh Food Group Company Profile

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, and frappes, as well as cocktails and mocktails. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

