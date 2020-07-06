Barclays Reiterates “€35.00” Price Target for RWE (FRA:RWE)

Barclays set a €35.00 ($39.33) target price on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RWE. Royal Bank of Canada set a €36.00 ($40.45) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($30.34) target price on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($22.47) price target on RWE and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($40.45) price target on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($39.33) price objective on RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €30.48 ($34.25).

FRA:RWE opened at €31.68 ($35.60) on Friday. RWE has a 1-year low of €14.35 ($16.12) and a 1-year high of €23.28 ($26.16). The company has a 50-day moving average of €29.95 and a 200 day moving average of €28.43.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

